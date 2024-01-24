Grant Hill explains the decision surrounding Draymond Green’s omission from the Olympic pool

USA Basketball says it wants the best for Draymond Green, which is why the federation does not have him in its plans for the Paris Olympics. Green’s omission from the pool of 41 players who are now candidates to play for the United States at the Paris Games was explained Wednesday by men’s national team managing director Grant Hill. Hill spoke highly of the Golden State forward’s history with the national team and how he helped the Americans win Olympic gold in 2016 and 2021. But it was Green’s recent history — two suspensions for on-court conduct this season — that Hill and USA Basketball couldn’t ignore.

