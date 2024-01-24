Former Ohio Rep. Dennis Kucinich running for a House seat again, this time as an independent

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio congressman and two-time Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich is running for Congress again, this time as an independent. The 77-year-old Kucinich, a former Cleveland mayor who was consistently rated as one of the most liberal House members, announced Wednesday that he is seeking the 7th District seat now held by Republican Rep. Max Miller. Two Democratic hopefuls have also filed paperwork to seek their party’s nomination. Referring to himself as someone who has shown he can work with both Democrats and Republicans, Kucinich said the nation’s ongoing political polarization and Congressional gridlock are a threat to national security. Until October, Kucinich served as campaign manager for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign.

