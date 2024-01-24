Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey swings for long shot US Senate win in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Long-suffering California Republicans will see something on the March ballot that might shock them: a U.S. Senate candidate whose name they recognize. The state’s Republican Party has been in a decades-long tailspin in heavily Democratic California. This year, the candidacy of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey has brought a dash of celebrity to the race that has unsettled Democratic rivals. Garvey remains a long shot — a Republican candidate hasn’t won a U.S. Senate race in California since 1988. He had a bumpy start in a debate where he declined to say if he would support former President Donald Trump’s White House run.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.