Five players from 2018 Canada world junior team take leave of absence from their clubs

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and Swiss club Ambri-Piotta’s Alex Formenton have all been granted leave in recent days. London, Ontario, police launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by several members of that team at a gala. The Globe & Mail reported Wednesday that five players from that team were asked to surrender to face charges of sexual assault.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.