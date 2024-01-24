Federal officials consider adding 10 more species _ including a big bumble bee _ to endangered list

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say they’ve decided to review whether to add 10 more species to the Endangered Species List. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the agency has completed its 90-day review of petitions to add the new species and decided that inclusion may be warranted, triggering status reviews of their populations. The species include freshwater fish species betta hendra and betta rutilans; the Hickory Nut Gorge salamander; the pygmy rabbit; the Railroad Valley toad, the Southern Plains bumble bee; the Southwest spring firefly, the white-margined penstemon, a rare perennial plant; and the yellow-spotted woodland salamander.

