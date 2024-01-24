Deaths are reported after a plane headed to a diamond mine crashes in Canada’s Northwest Territories

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — An unspecified number of people died after a plane en route to a diamond mine crashed Tuesday in Canada’s Northwest Territories, officials said.

The crash happened near the town of Fort Smith, on the border with Alberta.

Some passengers on board were employees at Rio Tinto, a global mining company, according to a Tuesday statement from the group.

The company didn’t say how many of its workers were on the plane but said the crash resulted in fatalities while the airplane was on its way to a company diamond mine.

The Northwest Territories coroner also said there were fatalities in the crash but didn’t specify the number, according to a news release obtained by CNN.

“At this time, we can confirm there are fatalities but we will not be providing any additional information pending next of kin,” Northwest Territories Coroner Garth Eggenberger said in a news release.

In response to the crash, Fort Smith Health Centre activated its mass casualty protocol around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canadian Rangers and the Royal Canadian Air Force also responded. Investigators with the Northwest Territories coroner’s office and the Transportation Safety Board were also sent to Fort Smith following the crash.

The aircraft involved is a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which said it is investigating the crash. The aircraft can carry up to 19 passengers, according to Northwestern Air Lease’s website. CNN has reached out to Northwestern Air Lease for comment.

R.J. Simpson, the premier of the Northwest Territories, released a statement extending his deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who were aboard the airplane. He also encouraged affected residents to seek support and use mental health resources provided by the government.

“The impact of this incident is felt across the territory,” Simpson said. “The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbors, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten.”

On Tuesday morning, the Canadian Rangers and the Royal Canadian Air Force responded to a report of lost contact with an aircraft outside of Fort Smith, an RCAF spokesperson in Winnipeg, David Lavallee, told CNN Canada news partner CBC News.

Visibility was poor during the early hours Tuesday morning but improved by around 10 a.m., according to CNN’s weather team.

The air force flew a CC 138 Twin Otter from Yellowknife and a CC 130J Hercules in Trenton to assist with search and rescue, Lavallee said. Additional units training in Calgary were also dispatched.

As part of the response, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Rangers also conducted ground searches, Lavallee told CBC.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CNN that it will be assisting the coroner’s office and TSB with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

