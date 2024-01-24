Farmers block roads across France to protest low wages and countless regulations

PARIS (AP) — French farmers are staging protests across the country and in Brussels against low wages and what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs and other problems. Roadblocks are spreading in many French regions, one day after a farmer and her daughter died due to a traffic collision at a protest barricade. Some farmers are planning to protest in Brussels, home to EU headquarters, where French farmers’ union Rural Coordination has called for a demonstration against the “ever-increasing constraints of European regulations and ever-lower incomes.” The protests are the first major challenge for newly appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government.

