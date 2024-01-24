Families of those killed in the 2002 Bali bombings testify at hearing for Guantanamo detainees

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Relatives of some of the more than 200 people killed in 2002 bombings on the resort island of Bali are testifying at a sentencing hearing at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Two Malaysian men, both longtime detainees at Guantanamo, have pleaded guilty in connection with the bombing. Those testifying before the U.S. military tribunal on Wednesday include Matthew Arnold of Birmingham, England, whose brother died in the attack. He said: “The reach of this atrocity knew no bounds” and described how it shattered his family. The bombings were carried out by a group linked to al-Qaida.

