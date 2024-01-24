EU Parliament’s environmental committee supports relaxing rules on genetically modified plants

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawmakers on the European Parliament’s environment committee are backing a proposal to relax rules on genetically modified plants produced using so-called new genomic techniques. That’s prompting strong criticism from environmental groups. The issue of genetically modified organisms divided the European Union for a generation before the bloc adopted legislation in 2001. The European Parliament is now expected to vote on the proposed law during its plenary session in early February before it can start negotiations with EU member countries, which remain divided on the issue.

