Edmunds Top Rated Awards are bestowed annually upon the best vehicles of the year. The winners aced their Edmunds track tests and distinguished themselves as class leaders in extensive real-world evaluations. Winners this year are the BMW i5, Chevrolet Colorado, Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia Sportage Hybrid, Kia EV9 and Toyota Prius.

