Dozens killed in fire in southeast China

(CNN) — At least 39 people died and nine were injured after a blaze broke out at a shop in southeast China, state media said Wednesday.

The fire started at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday in Xinyu city, Jiangxi province.

Several people were trapped inside, CCTV reported, without providing further details about the incident.

Wednesday’s fire comes days after 13 children died when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in the central Henan province. State media reported that a “person in charge of the school” had been detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

