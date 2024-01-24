Deputies find 5 dead people in a desert community in Southern California

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say five people have been found dead in a desert community. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez says deputies were called to an area off Highway 395 in El Mirage for a well check around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. She says they found five bodies. Members of the department’s specialized investigations division responded to conduct the investigation. Images from the scene show yellow tape stretched across a dirt road with police vehicles in the distance. Authorities did not release details about how or when the people died or who they were.

