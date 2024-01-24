By Brian Barefield

Jan. 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Texans’ leadership, under the guidance of Chairman Cal McNair and Vice President Hannah McNair, made a visionary decision one year ago in the team auditorium that set the team on a new, victorious path. The dismissal of then-head coach Lovie Smith, following former coach David Culley’s departure, was a clear indication of the franchise’s resolve for rejuvenation.

Cal McNair’s announcement echoed a promise of change and a steadfast commitment to the franchise’s success. “We are charting a new course,” McNair declared. “Our resolve to build a successful, enduring program has never been stronger.”

Hannah McNair, with a focused gaze that matched the gravity of her words, reassured the gathered media, “We are dedicated to this city and our fans. Cal and I will see this through to a triumphant return to form for our beloved Texans.”

Nick Caserio, General Manager, emphasized the collaborative nature of the head coaching search. “Our leadership is united in this decision-making process, with the McNairs at the helm ensuring we advance the Texans’ legacy.”

Fast forward to the present, the auditorium bore witness to a resur- gent spirit as DeMeco Ryans, former Texans linebacker turned head coach, approached the podium with a confident smile. His leadership has not just been inspirational; it’s been transformational. Approaching the season’s climax, the Texans, galvanized by Ryans’ philosophy, secured a hard-fought victory against the Indianapolis Colts, a win symbolic of the team’s renewed tenacity and indicative of their return to playoff contention.

Coach Ryans, the energetic force behind the Texans’ resurgence reflected on the journey. “It’s been an honor to lead this team,” said Ryans. “Seeing the belief in everyone’s eyes, from the players to the McNairs, it’s what makes this all worthwhile.”

The team’s playoff run was a testament to their newfound direction, with a decisive 45-14 win against the Cleveland Browns marking their intent. Despite an eventual exit against the Baltimore Ravens, the Texans have found their course.

Cal McNair’s pride in Ryans’ homecoming and impact is palpable.

“DeMeco’s return has rekindled the spirit of the team and the city,” McNair shared. “His leadership heralds an exhilarating era for the Texans.”

With this feature, Houston Style Magazine celebrates the strategic moves made by the Texans’ leadership and the indomitable spirit of Coach Ryans. The future is bright for the Houston Texans, with a course charted for success and a city united behind them.

