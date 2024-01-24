Coroner’s service says there are fatalities after charter plane crashes in northwest Canada

FORT SMITH, Northwest Territories (AP) — A coroner’s service in Canada’s Northwest Territories said there are fatalities from a plane crash near community of Fort Smith. The Northwest Territories Coroner’s Service did not say how many have died or give further details, saying it must first notify next of kin. There was no word yet how many people were on board the plane. The plane that crashed was a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease. The airline’s website says such planes can carry 19 passengers. Mining company Rio Tinto said a number of its staff were on the plane headed to its Diavik Diamond Mine. The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority in Fort Smith said it activated its mass casualty protocol after the morning crash.

