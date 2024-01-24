Conservative South Carolina Senate debates a gun bill with an uncertain future

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has started debate on whether anyone who can legally own a gun can carry their weapon in public. But whether the bill has enough votes to pass in this conservative state is uncertain. Twenty-seven other states allow open carry of guns without a permit, including nearly every one in the Deep South. But in South Carolina, some conservatives are torn by the weight of a number of law enforcement leaders who want to maintain training for people to carry guns in public. They also worry about officers arriving at shooting scenes with several people with guns. Senators expect the debate to go on for several days.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.