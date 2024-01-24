Charting a Course for Excellence: Texas Southern University’s Presidential Search Committee Unveiled

By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a significant milestone for Texas Southern University (TSU), Board of Regents Chairman Brandon L. Simmons has officially announced the formation of the Presidential Search Committee, tasked with the crucial responsibility of identifying the university’s next president.

Comprising an eclectic mix of accomplished individuals, the committee’s formation aligns with the Board of Regents’ commitment to diversity and inclusion. Chairman Simmons emphasized the representation of various constituencies, both internal and external, as mandated by the Board of Regents’ Rules and Regulations. The committee’s leadership will be entrusted to Board of Regents Vice-Chair James Benham, with distinguished alumni Michael Strahan, host of Good Morning America, and Thurgood Marshall School of Law professor Dr. Edieth Wu serving as co-chairs.

“The Board of Regents is excited to initiate the search for a President who will propel Texas Southern University to unprecedented success,” stated Chairman Brandon L. Simmons. “Our search committee is a testament to the broad representation across the TSU community. With Regent James Benham, Dr. Edieth Wu, and Mr. Michael Strahan at the helm, supported by influential leaders like Mathew Knowles, Vicki Hollub, and the Honorable Andrew ‘Andy’ Card, we are confident in securing an extraordinary president to lead our students, faculty, and staff.”

The distinguished committee boasts a lineup that includes music industry legend Mathew Knowles, Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub, and the Honorable Andrew ‘Andy’ Card, a former university president who served in the cabinets of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Their collective expertise spans diverse sectors, ensuring a well-rounded approach to the selection process.

To enhance transparency and public engagement, TSU will soon unveil a dedicated website providing comprehensive nformation about the search. The website will feature a continually updated timeline of search activities, offering members of the public an opportunity to confidentially submit candidate nominations.

As TSU embarks on this pivotal journey to secure visionary leadership, the Presidential Search Committee stands as a beacon of excellence, poised to identify a leader who will guide the university towards new heights of academic and institutional achievement. Stay tuned for updates as the search progresses, and witness the unfolding of a new chapter in TSU’s rich history.

Those on the search committee included:

-James Benham, Search Committee Chair, Vice-Chair, TSU Board of Regents

Dr. Edieth Wu*^, Search Commit- tee Co-Chair, Professor, Thurgood -Marshall School of Law, TSU

-Michael Strahan*, Search Commit- tee Co-Chair, Host, Good Morning America, NFL Hall of Famer

-Dr. Mathew Knowles^, Founder, Music World Entertainment

-Dr. Marylise Caussinus^, Professor of French, TSU

-Antoinette “Toni” Jackson*^, Member, TSU Foundation Board of Trustees

-Dr. Frazier Wilson*, Chairman, TSU Foundation Board of Trustees

-Andrew “Andy” Card, Former White House Chief of Staff, President George W. Bush Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, President George H. W. Bush, Former President Franklin Pierce University

-Vicki Hollub, President & CEO, Occidental Petroleum

-Dylan Getwood*, Student Regent, TSU Board of Regents

-Brandon Simmons, Chairman, TSU Board of Regents

-Marilyn Rose*, Secretary, TSU Board of Regents

-Corrie Williams*, President, TSU National Alumni Association

-Dr. Richard Johnson*, Member, TSU Board of Regents

-Stephanie Nellons-Paige, Alternate, Second Vice-Chair, TSU Board of Regents

= student or alumni of Texas Southern University ^ = current or former faculty of Texas Southern University

