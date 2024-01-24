Biden extends State of the Union invitation to a Texas woman who sued to get an abortion and lost

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation to attend the president’s State of the Union address to a Texas woman who sued her state and lost over the ability to get an abortion to end a wanted pregnancy. The Bidens spoke with Katie Cox on Sunday and invited her to the annual address set for March 7 at the U.S. Capitol. Cox will sit with the first lady, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. Cox was pregnant with her third child when she learned the baby had a rare genetic disorder and would live at best a week. She sued over the right to have an abortion but lost.

