Algerian opposition parties call for a political dialogue in presidential election year

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The election year has begun in Algeria and both those in power and those in the opposition are quietly making moves as mounting political and economic challenges plague the oil-rich North African country. No candidate has stepped forward to challenge President Abdelmajid Tebboune, but a leading opposition party this week called on his administration to open debate and dialogue over the country’s political and economic woes at the start of the election year. Even though the Rally for Culture and Democracy and other parties may be open to discussions with those in power, suspicions remain over Algeria’s commitment to holding transparent and meaningful elections at the end of this year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.