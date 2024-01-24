Skip to Content
Alabama inmate waiting to hear court ruling on scheduled nitrogen gas execution

Published 10:14 AM

By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be the first person in the United States to be put to death with nitrogen gas is waiting to see if he will receive a last-minute reprieve from federal courts in his bid to halt the execution. Alabama intends to execute 58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith by the never-used method of nitrogen hypoxia Thursday. Smith has asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court to block the execution from going forward. Neither court had ruled as of Wednesday morning.

