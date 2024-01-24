A Texas school’s punishment of a Black student who wears his hair in locs is going to trial

ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — A judge has ordered that a trial be held next month to determine whether a Black high school student in Texas can continue being punished by his district for refusing to change his hairstyle. Darryl George has been kept out of his regular classroom at his Houston-area high school in Mont Belvieu since August. The Barbers Hill school district says the long hair he wears in twisted locs violates a policy limiting hair length for male students. A judge on Wednesday ordered a Feb. 22 trial to determine whether the district’s hair length policy violates a new state law prohibiting race-based hair discrimination.

