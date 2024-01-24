A Libyan delegation reopens talks in Lebanon on missing cleric, release of Gadhafi’s detained son
By BASSEM MROUE and ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A delegation of Libyan justice officials in Beirut has reopened discussions with Lebanese officials over the fate of a prominent Lebanese cleric who went missing in Libya decades ago and the potential release of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi’s son, who has held without charges in Lebanon since 2015, according to Lebanese legal and judicial officials. The delegation is intended to activate a long-dormant agreement signed between Lebanon and Libya in 2014 for cooperation in the investigation into the 1978 disappearance of Shiite cleric Moussa al-Sadr. The officials also discussed the case of Hannibal Gadhafi, who has been detained in Lebanon since 2015.