15-year-old to be tried as adult in sexual assault, slaying of girl, 10

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled the case of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into woods will remain in adult court. Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs, in a decision issued Monday, sided with the state in ruling that court proceedings in the slaying of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters will remain in adult court. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Gibbs recently heard arguments from lawyers representing the suspect who sought to have the case moved to juvenile court. The teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault in the girl’s April 24, 2022, death.

