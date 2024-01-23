Why AP called New Hampshire for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is the winner of the New Hampshire Republican primary. The Associated Press has declared Trump the winner based on an analysis of initial vote returns as well as the results of AP VoteCast, a survey of Republican primary voters. Both indicated Trump was running ahead of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley by an insurmountable margin. Initial results from more than 25 townships showed Trump leading by a comfortable margin as of 8 p.m. This included results from Manchester and Concord, two of the state’s three most populous cities. Early returns were also reported from more rural areas in the northern and eastern parts of the state. All confirmed the findings of AP’s survey.

By MAYA SWEEDLER and ROBERT YOON Associated Press

