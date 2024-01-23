Trial starts in Amsterdam for 9 suspects in the 2021 slaying of a Dutch investigative journalist

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A long-delayed trial has started in Amsterdam for nine suspects accused of involvement in the fatal shooting in 2021 of a prominent Dutch investigative reporter. The suspects on trial on Tuesday are accused of gunning down Peter R. de Vries in broad daylight. He died nine days later of his injuries, at age 64. The brazen slaying of a popular reporter sent shock waves through the Netherlands and triggered an outpouring of grief. De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a protected witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine.”

