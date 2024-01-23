The US military has carried out airstrikes in Somalia that killed 3 al-Qaida-linked militants

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military says that it conducted airstrikes in Somalia over the weekend that killed three al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab militants and that there were no civilian casualties. The Germany-based U.S. Africa Command said in a statement Tuesday that the strikes were done at the request of Somalia’s government. They were carried out in a remote area about 35 kilometers or 20 miles northeast of port city Kismayo on Sunday. The statement didn’t give the identity of those targeted. There was no immediate response from al-Shabab. The statement said that Al-Shabab is the largest and most active al-Qaida network in the world and has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. forces and threaten U.S. security interests.

