The best dressed stars so far at Haute Couture Week 2024

(CNN) — Celebrities, editors and designers are congregating in Paris this week for the hotly anticipated Spring-Summer 2024 collections at Haute Couture Fashion Week, which showcases the industry’s most elite and decadent looks — both on and off the catwalks.

The week kicked off on Schiaparelli’s runway, and the stars were out in full force. Zendaya stole the limelight, donning an all black gown with knot-embellished sleeves and a ruched ponytail-esque train, complete with razor sharp micro bangs; her “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer also served a dramatic black look. Also in attendance, Jennifer Lopez commanded attention in an elaborate petaled white coat, paired with opulent surrealist-style gold eyebrow glasses and chunky golden jewelry.

Meanwhile, at Dior, Rihanna made a statement in a voluminous black brocade puffer jacket cinched at the waist teamed with a pair of pointed white heels, and Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a full length crimson lace dress with combat boots. They were joined by Natalie Portman, Ali Wong and Elizabeth Debicki, among others, to take in the house’s latest Haute Couture collection.

Here are some of our favorite fixtures from the front row so far.

