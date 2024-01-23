Rocklin artist represents region in nationwide art auction benefitting those with disabilities

By Dominic Garcia

ROCKLIN, California (KOVR) — A local artist is representing the Greater Sacramento region in a nationwide art auction with one amazing mission. All proceeds will go toward disability awareness in the workplace.

Despite the smile, life for Brenna Kandoll has not been easy. The Rocklin resident lived their whole life knowing something wasn’t right. But it wasn’t until Brenna was an adult that they got some answers. They were diagnosed as autistic and had a genetic disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

“My diagnosis at 22 actually ended up saving my life and making me into the person I always had been,” Brenna said.

It was art that helped cope with pain and help express emotion.

“Art to me has been a childhood hobby, then it was a desperate lifeline when I needed it,” Brenna said. “And now I hope it can be a path for my future.”

This makes Brenna the perfect fit for a nationwide art auction to raise awareness for people with disabilities in the workplace.

“There are millions of people in the country who have disabilities, and most people with disabilities don’t feel like they are represented in the workplace or even understood in the workplace.” Claire Sturtevant said.

Sturtevant works with Positive Work, an organization dedicated to disability awareness and fostering disability-inclusive workplaces.

“Being more inclusive, it benefits everybody. Not just people with disabilities, it benefits every employee, employer, there’s lower turnover rates, [and] higher productivity,” Sturtevant said.

Artists with disabilities from all over the country have submitted pieces. Brenna chose sunflowers.

“Sunflowers are my favorite flower, but also, it’s the international symbol of invisible disabilities,” Brenna said. “So many of my disabilities were invisible for my whole life to everybody else but me, and many of the disabled community can relate to that feeling.”

The hope now is that more people will understand and see what an untapped resource people with disabilities can be.

“I’m not ashamed of my disability,” Brenna said. “I see myself as bright as those flowers.”

