Police say a former Haitian vice-consul has been slain near an airport in Haiti

Published 11:22 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police say a former Haitian vice-consul who had been stationed in the Dominican Republic has been gunned down near an airport. Police spokesman Inspector Arold Jean told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Claude Joazard was killed near the sole international airport in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien. Joazard was a doctor and former senatorial candidate who previously served as a diplomat to the Dominican Republic town of Dajabon. It is located near the border that the countries share on the island of Hispaniola. It wasn’t immediately clear what motivated Sunday’s shooting. No one has been arrested.

