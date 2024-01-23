Petraitis posts 2nd-ever triple-double in Air Force history as Falcons dismantle UNLV

Ethan Taylor scored 22 points and Rytis Petraitis recorded a triple double and Air Force entered the win column Mountain West Conference in resounding fashion beating UNLV 90-58. Petraitis scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and distributed 11 assists for the Falcons (8-10, 1-6). Petraitis triple double was the second ever in Air Force history. Taylor recorded the first in program history on Jan. 15, 2022 with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 75-68 loss at home against Nevada. Air Force built a 23-8 lead and never trailed. Justin Webster led UNLV with 14 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.