Pastor accused of defrauding investors of $3M via crypto scheme says he got help from ‘the Lord’

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado pastor for an online church who is accused of defrauding investors of more than $3.2 million through a cryptocurrency marketplace he ran with his wife says “the Lord” helped him orchestrate the venture. Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn Regalado, of Denver, are facing civil fraud charges for allegedly targeting the Christian community and telling followers that God would make them rich if they invested in a cryptocurrency he created called INDXcoin. The complaint says that from June 2022 to April 2023, INDXcoin raised about $3.2 million from more than 300 people who invested in the “illiquid” and “essentially worthless” currency.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.