Non-profit working to expand Pueblo Blessing Box program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An organization in southern Colorado is working to further help communities by supporting and expanding the Pueblo Blessing Box program.

Earlier this month, the Blessing Box program came under the umbrella of Rocky Mountain SER (RMSER), a non-profit that's been doing amazing things in southern Colorado since 1980.

The Blessing Boxes are kept stocked with non-perishable food items and maintained by a volunteer workforce. The idea behind them is simple, grab a meal if you're in need or leave some food behind if you have extra to share.

"In the food systems world, we always look at different points of access for people to be able to get food, and we believe that nobody should ever be hungry, and so the blessing boxes serve as a vital need where it is 24-hour access to food. That is something that is not offered anywhere," Brandi Adakai with RMSER said.

The RMSER aims to grow the Blessing Box program in Pueblo and hopes to see it spread to neighboring communities as well.

For more information, visit Rocky Mountain SER.