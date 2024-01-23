Murder charges filed against Illinois man accused of killing wife and 3 adult daughters

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against a suburban Chicago man accused of killing his wife and three adult daughters in what police describe as a domestic-related shooting. Police allege 63-year-old Maher Kassem shot his family members after an argument at their home Sunday morning in Tinley Park. The suburb is about 30 miles outside Chicago. Authorities allege Kassem then called police and said someone had been shot. He was arrested shortly after. He faces four first-degree murder charges and is expected in bond court Tuesday. Meanwhile the four women were mourned by friends and family through a vigil and funeral services.

