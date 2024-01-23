Microsoft and others are making new tools to help small businesses capitalize on A.I.

NEW YORK (AP) — The influx of generative artificial intelligence software is transforming small businesses. Small business owners are using A.I. tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and others to check grammar in emails, punch up marketing copy and research business plans. What’s more, bigger companies are developing tools specifically to help small businesses integrate A.I. into their operations in more advanced ways. For example, Microsoft’s Copilot lets users ask software to perform tasks like summarize an email or a Teams meeting, come up with key themes in a document, or draft emails in a conversational tone in Outlook.

