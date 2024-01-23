Memphis, Tennessee, police chief to serve in interim role under new mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say the Memphis police chief who was in charge when Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten by five officers will serve on an interim basis under a newly elected mayor. The Memphis City Council had been set to vote Tuesday on whether to retain or replace Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, who has been under heavy scrutiny since Nichols was beaten to death after a traffic stop near his home. The Commercial Appeal reports that before the planned vote, Memphis Mayor Paul Young suggested to a council committee that Davis serve as the interim chief to see what effect she can have on crime, policy and community engagement. Young had sought Davis’ reappointment.

