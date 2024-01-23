Massachusetts governor praises Navy SEAL who died trying to save fellow SEAL during a mission

BOSTON (AP) — The governor of Massachusetts described a Navy SEAL lost in the Arabian Sea during a mission to confiscate Iranian-made weapons from an unflagged ship as a Westfield, Massachusetts native who heroically died trying to rescue a teammate. Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers jumped into the gap created between the ship and the SEALs’ combatant craft to try to save a second SEAL who had slipped and fallen under the waves as he tried to climb aboard the unflagged ship. U.S. officials familiar with the incident said the vessel was carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen.

