Martin Luther King’s daughter recalls late brother as strong guardian of their father’s legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter says her late brother was a fierce and visionary steward of their father’s legacy. The Rev. Bernice King choked back tears at times on Tuesday as she shared memories of her childhood and recent meetings with Dexter Scott King. King died Monday at his home in Malibu, California, after a yearslong battle with prostate cancer. He was 62. Bernice King and other family members gathered at The King Center in Atlanta to remember her brother. Coretta Scott King launched the center in 1968 to memorialize her husband and advance his philosophy of nonviolence. Dexter King was chair of the center’s board.

