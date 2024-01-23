Man sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a deputy U.S. marshal in Arizona in 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a federal agent in Tucson in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Authorities say 31-year-old Ryan Phillip Schlesinger was not in court for Monday’s sentencing as his lawyers argued for a prison term of less than 50 years. A jury last November found Schlesinger guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White. At the time of the fatal November 2018 shooting, the 41-year-old White was just four days away from his deployment in the Air Force Reserve as a lieutenant colonel. He was part of a group of Marshals Service personnel trying to serve a felony arrest warrant at Schlesinger’s home.

