Los Angeles Times to lay off one-fourth of newsroom staff starting this week, union head says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off 94 newsroom employees. That’s according to the head of the journalists’ union who said Tuesday that the number, while substantial, is less than feared. The announcement comes after the LA Times Guild walked off the job last Friday to protest the imminent layoffs, the first newsroom union work stoppage in the newspaper’s 143-year history. Union president Matt Pearce calls it a “dark day.” He says the layoffs represent one-fourth of the Times Guild’s entire membership.

