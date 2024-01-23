Lily Gladstone, Christopher Nolan, Colman Domingo and many more react to their Oscar nominations
By The Associated Press
New Oscar nominees are reacting to the news with glee, pride and humility. Lily Gladstone, who became the first Native American nominated for best actress for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” said in an interview with The Associated Press that such honors for Indigenous women are long overdue. Christopher Nolan says his film “Oppenheimer” getting 13 nominations confirms his faith in what studio filmmaking can be. Sandra Huller, nominated for best actress for “Anatomy of a Fall,” says she scared her dog because she was screaming so loudly in her apartment when her name was read.