Lawsuit says Minnesota jail workers ignored pleas of man before he died of perforated bowel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that Minnesota jail workers ignored the pleas of a 41-year-old man who died of a perforated bowel after spending days begging to be taken to a hospital, with pain so severe that he was forced to crawl on the floor of his cell. The suit filed Tuesday against Hennepin County and Hennepin Healthcare in the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis said Lucas Bellamy was treated like “he was subhuman, like he was an animal.” The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, and Hennepin Healthcare declined to comment on the litigation.

