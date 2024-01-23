Last unidentified victim of Green River Killer identified 40 years later

By FOX 12 Staff

SEATTLE (KPTV) — The last unidentified victim of the Green River Killer has been identified, nearly 40 years later.

When the fragmented bones were discovered in 2003, they were given the nickname “Bones 20″ since it was impossible to determine who they were. However, the remains were eventually identified as Tammie Liles, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office, following a great deal of investigation and testing by Othram, a sequencing laboratory that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy.

Tammie’s and another victim’s remains were discovered close to the Tualatin Golf Course in the Tigard, Oregon area, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Green River Killer, Gary Ridgway, first denied killing Liles and the other victim, but he later took investigators to a location on Kent-Des Moines Road where he claimed to have left a victim’s body. There, many bones and some teeth that were unknown at the time were found by scientists.

Ridgway eventually admitted to relocating their remains from King County to Tigard.

After getting in touch with Liles’ mother, investigators were able to collect a DNA sample, which they used to match the remains with Tammie’s identity.

Even though Liles was first named as a victim in 1988, forensic examinations have shown that Tammie Liles is also the owner of “Bones 20″’s remains.

