‘I was trying to will it into existence’: Chiefs fans talk about viral ‘fan’ video

By Jackson Kurtz

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) — The Kansas City Chiefs really do have the best “fans” around — literally and figuratively.

Video from Amanda Rainey and Colby Rainey from Olathe, Kansas, shows the family set up a fan to hand the Chiefs an assist in the final minutes of the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

“I was trying to will it into existence, right? He’s going to miss he’s going to miss. Watch this,” said Colby Rainey.

And as fate would have, it did work.

The Bills missed the tying field goal, and the Chiefs walked away with the hard-fought win

“Couldn’t believe it almost hit my head on the ceiling, hit my shin on the arm and tackled my father-in-law,” Colby Rainey said.

Like all of Chiefs Kingdom, Rainey relished in the historic moment.

“I’m just a regular chiefs kingdom fan, you know, there are thousands like me. I just happen to be the one to do something fun,” Rainey said.

But is now focused on the next challenge.

“So, it’s going to be a really interesting, really tough matchup just like last week. But as long as we have 15 on our side, I think there’s always a chance,” Rainey said, referring to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.