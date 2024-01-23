Here’s what to know about Sweden’s bumpy road toward NATO membership
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s bid to join NATO has cleared its next-to-last hurdle after being held up for almost two years. Turkey’s parliament gave its go-ahead to let the Nordic country into the alliance Tuesday. Hungary is now the only NATO member that hasn’t given Sweden the green light. All existing NATO countries must give their approval before a new member can join the alliance. Unless an emergency session of Hungary’s parliament is called to debate Sweden’s NATO bid, its next scheduled assembly is expected on Feb. 26.