Greek Church blasts proposed same-sex civil marriages, will present its views to congregations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s influential Orthodox Church has voiced strong opposition to the center-right government’s plans to legalize same-sex civil marriages. It says it will present its views to congregations nationwide and to lawmakers who will be debating the proposals. A statement by the Church’s governing body, the Holy Synod, says that while legislation is the job of the parliament, “that doesn’t relieve the Church of its duty to inform the faithful.” Tuesday’s statement said the Church “strongly opposes” the proposed law, which is expected to be approved by parliament in the coming weeks. Opinion polls show most Greeks back same-sex civil marriages but reject gay or lesbian couples’ access to parenthood through surrogate mothers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.