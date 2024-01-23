Gangly adolescent giraffe Benito has arrived at his new home. Now comes the hard part _ fitting in

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — A four-year-old giraffe named Benito has arrived at his new home, a large animal park in central Mexico. Now starts the hard part for the gangly post-adolescent: fitting in with the crowd of seven giraffes in his new neighborhood. The 7.5-acre (3-hectare) enclosure at the Africam Safari park in Puebla state already holds seven giraffes. Benito has spent the last year totally alone, at a dusty city park in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez. So as in many species just entering adulthood, he may have to quickly develop some social skills. Benito was transferred following pressure from animal advocates.

