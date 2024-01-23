Free audio news service to be introduced for blind, print-disabled Kansans

By Sarah Motter

TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV) — A new free audio news service is set to be introduced in Kansas and keep those who are blind or print-disabled up-to-date on current events.

The State Library of Kansas and the National Federation of the Blind came together on Friday, Jan. 19, to announce that the Kansas Talking Books program is set to offer the NFB-NEWSLINE® service in the Sunflower State.

“We are delighted to partner with the National Federation of the Blind to offer NFB-NEWSLINE® to our Kansas Talking Books patrons,” said Ray C. Walling, the State Librarian of Kansas. “This service will enhance their access to information and entertainment, and empower them to live the lives they want.”

The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio and Braille service that allows access to more than 500 publications – including national, state and international newspapers. The service also includes magazines, television listings, retail ads, job listings and breaking news sources. It is meant to make printed information accessible for those who are blind and print-disabled.

State officials noted that the Kansas Talking Books program is part of the State Library of Kansas. It provides free library services to those who cannot read standard print due to a visual or physical disability. It also offers a wide range of books and magazines in audio and Braille formats, as well as playback equipment and accessories.

“Over the past thirty years, NFB-NEWSLINE® has become an indispensable resource for tens of thousands of blind and print-disabled Americans who want to stay informed and connected with their communities and the world,” said Mark A. Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. “We are proud to partner with the State Library of Kansas and the Kansas Talking Books program to expand the availability of this service, created by and for blind people, throughout the Sunflower State.”

With the addition of the new Newsline, state officials said the Kansas Talking Books program will enable patrons to access current and reliable information through a variety of methods such as touch-tone telephone, website, iOS mobile app and Amazon Alexa smart speakers. Subscribes can also download publications to a digital talking-book player or compatible device.

