Former orphanage founder in Haiti faces federal charges of sexually abusing minors

DENVER (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the founder of an orphanage in Haiti is facing criminal charges in the U.S. for allegedly traveling to the Caribbean country to sexually abuse minors. Michael Geilenfeld previously sued a Maine activist over accusations he abused boys in Haiti. Geilenfeld called the accusations “vicious, vile lies” before the investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI led to an indictment in Miami. His attorney declined to comment Tuesday. The 71-year-old Geilenfeld was arrested in Colorado. He is expected to have a detention hearing in Denver on Thursday before being flown to Miami to stand trial.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.