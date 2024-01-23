Drone the size of a bread slice may allow Japan closer look inside damaged Fukushima nuclear plant

NARAHA, Japan (AP) — A drone almost the size of a slice of bread is Japan’s newest hope to get clearer footage of one of the reactors inside the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where hundreds of tons of damaged fuel remain almost 13 years after the disaster. A magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed the plant’s power supply and cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt down. Massive amounts of fatally radioactive melted nuclear fuel remain inside to this day. The plant’s operating company has unveiled Tuesday drones they want to use to gather more data from parts of one of the reactors previously inaccessible following multiple meltdowns.

