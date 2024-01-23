Dog found safe after more than a week in the bitter cold

By Kristin Pierce

MEQUON, Wisconsin (WISN) — About 20 minutes after her new family in Mequon brought her home, Lucy went missing.

“We were taking out the trash so the door was open and she wiggled through the crate and escaped,” said Lisa Haller, Lucy’s owner.

It was Jan. 11, the day before the big winter storm. Lucy was nowhere to be found as the snow piled up and the temperatures dropped below zero.

Then, more than a week later, a remarkable discovery outside Diane Gehl’s house.

“I was very shocked,” Gehl said. “When it was that many days and that cold, I thought for sure that it couldn’t be that dog.”

Gehl said her dog barking nonstop outside caught her attention.

Lucy was discovered in a corner outside Gehl’s home after surviving eight days outside in the elements.

The dog being found safe was a relief to her new family.

“Got a call at 6:45 in the morning from the neighbor saying she had Lucy and I was in disbelief,” Haller said. “We are eternally grateful.”

