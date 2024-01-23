CSU Pueblo steps down from men’s varsity lacrosse, forming club team instead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The spring of 2024 will be the final regular season of the varsity men’s lacrosse program at Colorado State University Pueblo (CSUP). At the end of this year’s season, the program will transition to a sanctioned club sport.

However, the move has come with some controversy. An online petition has been circulating the internet to keep the sport at the Division II level. It has reached more than 2,000 signatures.



“After an extensive review and careful analysis of our strategic initiatives within the landscape of college

athletics, we have made the difficult decision to transition men’s lacrosse to club status following the 2024 season,” Vice President for Athletics and Strategic Partnerships, Dr. Paul Plinske, said in a press release. “We want all student-athletes to have the most competitive experience possible and feel that men’s lacrosse at the club level is the best place for us.”



Men’s lacrosse was added as a varsity sport in 2014 and participated in the Rocky Mountain Athletic

Conference (RMAC). The transition will reduce the number of varsity sports at CSU Pueblo to 20 in total.

The average number of varsity sports sponsored in NCAA Division II is 16, according to officials with CSUP.

The institution said the decision to transition the program to a club sport is in part based on the limited number of NCAA men’s lacrosse programs within the University’s geographic footprint. CSUP believes as a club sport, CSUP will have far greater competitive opportunities through an association with the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association and the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference (RMLC).

But, some players said it's taking away from their competitive edge.

"Going from the NCAA level to the Club level is kind of like a stab in the back," said Christopher Easley, a lacrosse player.

Lacrosse players told KRDO 13 they will have to pay for club dues once this transition happens - which could cost more than the average scholarship.

A spokesperson for the college said they don’t have the data on average scholarship awards available at this time. However, CSUP says the closeness of club-level competitors in Colorado makes the financial obligation much more feasible. As another way to support the transition the college said the athletics program has offered to let individual students retain their gear whether they play club-level or not.

Still, some players are thinking about leaving the university and playing somewhere else.

"Our coaches have done an amazing job to kind of lead us in the right path because they were the ones to get us here in the first place. They can get us someplace that's going to be home for us next if this isn't going to be reinstated," said Easley.

A spokesperson for CUSP said they recognize that some students may stay on campus and not play at all.

Students at CSUP said that this decision is going to impact other schools in the country from getting an automatic qualification to the NCAA Division II tournament. KRDO13 confirmed with Rocky Mountain Athletics that the university's decision to drop out means they won't get an automatic qualification until they get another school to join.

“The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference currently has five men’s lacrosse sponsoring institutions competing in the 2024 season, including CSU Pueblo. For the 2025 season, Dominican University (Calif.) will be added to the league. With CSU Pueblo’s decision to drop men’s lacrosse at the end of this season, the RMAC will again have five sponsors for 2025. NCAA Division II requires each conference to maintain six sponsors to receive an automatic qualification to the NCAA Division II tournament. While all RMAC members are eligible for selection to the NCAA tournament through merit-based season results, the league will not have an automatic selection to the NCAA Division II tournament until it reaches six sponsoring institutions.” Chris Graham, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference

Graham also posted a statement on the social media platform, "X", saying in part that this is disappointing news but respect the decision.

All scholarship-eligible student-athletes affected by this decision will have their financial aid honored until they depart or graduate from CSUP, a university official said. Additionally, if a student-athlete chooses to transfer after the season, NCAA rules will permit them to play immediately without penalty.

CSUP said their athletic director and recreation sports programs will work together in the coming months to determine a sustainable path forward for lacrosse. Other details of the club sport will be worked out this Spring.

The decision does not affect the women’s lacrosse program or any other varsity sport.